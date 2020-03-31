After leaked PSN listings in Germany and early footage of the game all over YouTube well ahead of the actual annoucenment, we now know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is a thing. Featuring one of the most talked about and infamous campaigns in gaming history, the new remaster only includes the single player portion of the 2009 Modern Warfare sequel. It is now available on PS4 with some free goodies, but other platforms will have to wait a little bit longer. All the details are down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is essentially a glossy new version of the original game’s single player campaign for modern generation consoles/PC setups. There is no multiplayer or Special Ops involved here, but rather just a much higher resolution take on the infamous single player campaign.

4K, HDR support and more:

More specifically, Activision says you’re looking at up to 4K resolution with HDR support on console, plus uncapped frame rates and ultrawide monitor support on PC. While the hardcore details of the technical enhancements are not mentioned in today’s PR, we know there is also “improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and more.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — developed by Infinity Ward as a direct sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare — originally released back in 2009 and follows Task Force 141 headed up by Captain Soap MacTavish. The game’s now infamous fourth mission had players take part in a horrendous massacre at an airport where innocent civilians were mowed down in droves. The player had a choice to take part in or just watch the killing happen, but that didn’t stop places like Germany and Japan from legally enforcing a game over screen if you did, unlike here in the US. It is unclear as to whether or not those regional restrictions are in place for the remastered version.

Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle

Not only are PlayStation 4 players getting an early start on the new Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, but they are also getting some freebies for 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Free with purchases of the new Modern Warfare 2 Remaster, players will receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for immediate use in MW’s multiplayer mode, special ops, and the new free-to-play Warzone battle royale experience. Much like the Warzone Combat Pack, you’ll receive the UDT Ghost Operator skin which turns “Modern Warfare’s version of Ghost into the one seen in the mission ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.” That’s on top of the “Task Force” and “One For One” weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a finishing move, a calling card, an emblem, a voice clip for Ghost, and a pair of Battle Pass tier skips. Xbox One and PC gamers will receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle with pre-orders according to Activision.

As of right now, the Xbox One and PC version of the are up for pre-purchase only. According to reports, those versions are set to launch next month. PlayStation 4 players can purchase and play the game right now for $19.99 via PSN.

