Smartphone Accessories: Mpow M20 True Wireless Earbuds $30 (40% off), more

Mpow’s official Amazon storefront (97% positive all-time feedback) offers its M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when code QDCU5J9N has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $10 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring 6-hours of audio playback or up to 106-hours thanks to the charging case, Mpow’s M20 sport an entirely cord-free design. These earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them great options for using during workouts and the like. Over 335 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
With aptX audio and cVc8.0 noise cancelling technology, Mpow M20 promises crystal-clear phone calls and perfect 3D stereo audio quality with powerful bass, crisp mid and treble. Please choose the most suitable eartips(S/M/L) for the best music experience. Each earbud holds 6 hours and the charging case can store additional power up to 100-hour testing at 80% volume.
You will find that the charging case is also a perfect portable power bank for your phone when have a long-haul trip outdoors. Equipped with LDS antenna on each earbud, Mpow M20 offers you more stable music streaming and calling.
