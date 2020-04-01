Smartphone Accessories: Mpow M20 True Wireless Earbuds $30 (40% off), more

- Apr. 1st 2020 10:24 am ET

0

Mpow’s official Amazon storefront (97% positive all-time feedback) offers its M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.99 shipped when code QDCU5J9N has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $10 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring 6-hours of audio playback or up to 106-hours thanks to the charging case, Mpow’s M20 sport an entirely cord-free design. These earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant, making them great options for using during workouts and the like. Over 335 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With aptX audio and cVc8.0 noise cancelling technology, Mpow M20 promises crystal-clear phone calls and perfect 3D stereo audio quality with powerful bass, crisp mid and treble. Please choose the most suitable eartips(S/M/L) for the best music experience. Each earbud holds 6 hours and the charging case can store additional power up to 100-hour testing at 80% volume.

You will find that the charging case is also a perfect portable power bank for your phone when have a long-haul trip outdoors. Equipped with LDS antenna on each earbud, Mpow M20 offers you more stable music streaming and calling. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Mpow

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go