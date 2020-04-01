Withings’ Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $127 (Save 30%)

- Apr. 1st 2020 8:17 am ET

Amazon offers the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $126.74 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $17, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Offering up to 25-days of battery life, the Steel HR Hybrid lives up to its name by delivering the best of both smartwatch and fitness tracker capabilities. It sports 24/7 heart rate monitoring as well as GPS and sleep tracking. Plus, you’ll enjoy the usual suite of notifications from your smartphone and more. Over 2,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. More details below.

If the fitness tracking capabilities of today’s lead deal are more compelling to you, consider the Fitbit Inspire HR at $100 instead. Here you won’t enjoy the same 25-day battery life, but about five instead, with 22% in savings making up the difference. There’s also heart rate monitoring, and the same collection of health tracking features.

If the Withings model isn’t your style, we’re seeing plenty of other discounted fitness trackers and smartwatch to consider instead. Right now Fitbit Charge 3 has dropped to $119 alongside the brand’s Ionic Smartwatch at $157. That’s on top of Skagen’s new Connected Falster 3 on sale for the first time and a 55% discount on Misfit’s Vapor 2 Smartwatch.

Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Luxury craftsmanship meets smart health tracking in a high-quality hybrid smartwatch crafted with 316L stainless steel. Paired with a silicone band, Steel HR moves with you-office, gym, pool-and everywhere in between. Featuring a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 25 days, Steel HR enables you to set goals, visualise progress, and get personalized insights through our Health Mate app.

