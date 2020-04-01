We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals for you. While we still have very notable offers live on Cytus II, Alphaputt, Monument Valley 2, and plenty of other freebies, we are ready to add to that list with another solid selection of titles. Those include one of the best RPGs on the platform, an Apple Award-winning puzzler, highly-rated simulation games, and much more. Today’s highlights include Holy Potatoes!, Shadowmatic, Stardew Valley, Kenshō, and many more. Head below for today’s complete list of price drops.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kiwake – Extreme Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Surfing Game – World Surf Tour: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Navichord • chord sequencer: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: G30: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Diggy Dog: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iAnnotate 4 — PDFs & more: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: CHEMIST by THIX: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Italian Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PrismScrollDM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PrismScroll – Character Sheet: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Luminos: $22 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ServicePlanner: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TideTrac: $4 (Reg. $5)

Shadowmatic:

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay.

