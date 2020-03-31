Highly-rated iOS rhythm game Cytus II now available for FREE on the App Store

Cytus II is a a music rhythm game set in a world where humans can “easily sync the real world with the internet world.” It is centered around the story of the mysterious Æsir — a legendary artist that has never before shown his face. The game blends interesting story elements with your usual rhythm-based mechanics and comes from the developers of the popular DEEMO. Regularly $2 on the App Store, you can now download this one for all of your iOS devices for free. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,600 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

Cytus II:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

