Score APC’s Desk Mount 6-Outlet Power Station for a low of $26 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the APC Desk Mount 6-Outlet Power Station for $25.94 shipped. Normally selling for $35, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since July of 2019, and matches the all-time low. Sporting six outlets alongside four 2.4A USB ports, adding this charging station to your desk setup is a notable way to keep everything from your computer and other workstation accessories to smartphones and more powered up. It has a unique U-shaped design that allows it to clamp around your desk, so there’s no need to worry about installing any mounting hardware. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without the unique design, this 2-pack of Amazon’s in-house 6-Outlet Surge Protectors might be a better buy at $12. These still offer plenty of outlets for powering up all of your devices, and grabbing two means you can spread the outlets across your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing right on the wall behind your desk, as well as throughout the rest of your home. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to refuel your devices.

APC Desk Mount Power Station features:

The APC Multi-Use surge protector is offered in a U-shaped configuration for desk mount power, or hang on a cubicle wall for expanded cubicle power. A secure desk clamp power solution for all office power needs, this power station offers 6 AC outlets, plus four USB charger ports, so that you can plug and power up to 10 devices all at once!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!