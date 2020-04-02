Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh 65W Power Bank $60 (25% off), more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the RAVPower 20100mAh 65W Power Bank for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer beats the competing price cut at Amazon by $6 and marks a new all-time low. Sporting an AC outlet alongside a USB-C and 2.4A USB-A port, this power bank is a versatile way to keep your gear refueled when away from an outlet. Armed with a 20100mAh battery, it can supply a nearly full charge to a MacBook as well as refuel an iPhone 11 over six times. A compact design means it won’t hog too much space in your bag. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

New-and-improved version: 2-prong AC output with a power supply on/ off switch indicator for devices up to 50W (to turn on the AC power, hold the power button for 8 seconds). Type-C and ismart USB ports allow for fast and simultaneous charging of a MacBook and another Device (Type-C port only supports output)

Enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 up to 5. 6 times, a Galaxy S8 up to 3. 7 times, or the 12” MacBook up to 1 time. With the 19V/1. 6a DC input, The battery recharges in just 3. 5 hours while 5 LED lights indicate remaining battery