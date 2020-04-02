Only On PlayStation PS4 Slim + God of War, TLOU, HZD now at $250 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the Only On PlayStation PS4 Slim 1TB Console for $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. While still fulfilled by Amazon, some Woot deliveries will be slightly delayed right now. This is the Only On PlayStation bundle that includes the console with a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. Regularly $300 direct from Sony and currently $290 at Amazon, today’s deal is a straight $50 off and matching the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. This might be the most affordable way to access the hundreds of discounted digital PS4 games available right now and you’re scoring three of the best games on the platform at the same time. Today’s deal is well under the price of this console without the games right now as well. More details below.

While PlayStation 5 is right around the corner now, with a price tag expected in the $470 range, it will most likely be a long while before you can grab a PS5 anywhere near the price of today’s slim bundle. Here are all the latest technical specs on PlayStation 5 from last month’s presentation.

As we mentioned above, the PlayStation Spring Sale is in full swing with over 600 games at up to 50% off for your new console. PlayStation Plus memberships are still down below $35 and here are April’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Only On PlayStation PS4 Slim 1TB Console:

Only on PlayStation PS4 bundle includes a Jet black 1TB PS4, matching Dualshock4 Wireless Controller, God of war, the last of US remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: complete Edition games.

It is a new beginning for Kratos. With his son Atreus, he must face the brutal Norse wilds and venture on a dangerous, personal journey.

Winner of over 200 game of the Year awards, the last of US has been rebuilt for the PlayStation4 system. Now featuring higher resolution character models, improved shadows and lighting, in addition to several other gameplay improvements.

