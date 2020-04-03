Well, it was quite a busy March for Activision and its military shooter franchise, and that is continuing this month as gamers can now play Modern Warfare for free. After launching the free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale game followed by the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remaster earlier this week, Activision has now announced a free multiplayer weekend for its latest mainline entry in the series. All the details are down below.

Play Modern Warfare for FREE this weekend

Starting at 10 a.m. PT today (April 3) and lasting all weekend long, all free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone gamers can play Modern Warfare for free, for the most part. This promotion only includes Modern Warfare multiplayer modes but allows those who have yet to purchase the latest full entry in the series (here’s our full hands-on review) a shot at the PvP action just for downloading Warzone. But you only have until April 6 at 10 a.m. PT before the whole thing shuts down.

It works like this. For this weekend only, Warzone players can navigate to the Lobby and join multiplayer matches in Modern Warfare for free. In the Warzone Lobby, players will find the “Stocked Up, Locked Down 24/7 Playlist,” housing a pair of original Modern Warfare maps: Atlas Superstore and Shoot House along with a series of multiplayer modes available during the free weekend.

In true Moshpit style, players will have the opportunity to play a variety of team-based, game modes, like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and more. And, with such a varied mix of game modes, players will get the chance to explore all parts of each map as they interact in different mode environments.

Activision said this “multiplayer moshpit” will have Modern Warfare players facing off against Warzone players in 6v6 and 10v10 gameplay. Also pointed out in today’s announcement is the fact that all “purchased or earned, player rank, weapon rank, and Battle Pass progression” earned in Warzone will carry over to a purchased copy of Modern Warfare. And just in case you missed it last month, PS4 gamers with an active PlayStation Plus membership can download the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for free, which includes some sweet in-game goodies like skins, weapons blueprints, double XP tokens and more.

9to5Toys’ Take:

This appears to be a move to bring some of the many free-to-play gamers over from the Warzone battle royale game — totaling about 30 million alongside Modern Warfare players — to the latest paid entry in the franchise. But it also offers up some free gaming content for folks trapped indoors this weekend much the same. And don’t forget, you can relive the infamous Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign in the new remaster. It is now available on PS4 and scheduled to hit Xbox One and PC on April 30th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!