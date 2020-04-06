This 3-outlet smart plug hits an Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor 3-outlet Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $8.48 Prime shipped. That’s down from the original $30 price tag and regular $20 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Ideal for Christmas lights or even those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug for roughly the same price wit the on-page coupon. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

WiOn Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Control outdoor electrical devices from anywhere – using your smartphone with no hub required

Great for landscape security lights, holiday lights, and yard decorations for added convenience and energy savings

3 WiFi-controlled grounded outlets, waterproof housing with 6ft cord

Up to 12 ON/OFF settings per day, including countdown, random/vacation, and sunrise/sunset schedules

Schedule daily, weekday, or weekend schedules

