Lexmark’s Color Laser Printer sports AirPrint + more for $119 (Reg. $210+)

Adorama is offering the Lexmark Color AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer for $119 shipped. Normally $325 at Office Depot and $211 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering built-in AirPrint compatibility, this printer easily connects to and functions with your Apple devices. Installation is super simple there, and you’ll be printing documents in no time flat. Plus, the wireless capabilities here make it easy to use with other devices too, including Windows PCs and Android smartphones. Laser printers are also nice in that the page is nearly entirely dry the moment it comes out of the printer, which is something that inkjet just can’t offer. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Are you okay with ditching the color laser feature of today’s lead deal? Well, HP’s monochrome laser printer is a great option at $79 shipped on Amazon. It’s still AirPrint-compatible and will be a great printer for daily use as long as you don’t need color.

While you’re at it, grab a ream of paper to ensure you have enough to get through your work-from-home time. This pack from Hammermill on Amazon is just around $11 Prime shipped and will give you 500-pages to use.

Lexmark Color Laser Printer features:

Affordable color is the essence of the Lexmark C2325dw, the printer that helps you control color costs at up to 25 ppm

Front-panel power button and direct-print USB port, 2-line monochrome LCD with keypad and secure browser-based device management make it easy to interact with

Built for reliability, performance and security, the Lexmark C2325dw comes equipped with both built-in Wi-Fi and tools to minimize toner consumption

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!