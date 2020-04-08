NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem saves you up to $120 per year: $70 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR CM600 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $69.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in several months. For comparison, Walmart has it on sale for $90 right now. Standout features here include up to 400Mb/s download speeds across its eight channels and support for Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. Normally you’d spend upwards of $120 per year for a rental modem from your ISP, with NETGEAR’s CM600 paying for itself in around 9-months. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers. More below.

Those who don’t need the 400Mb/s speeds can save even more, with a lower-end version of NETGEAR’s Cable Modem going for $63. You’ll pocket some extra cash by going with this route, while only dropping speeds down to 300Mb/s. It carries the same stellar ratings as the lead deal, alongside the same ISP compatibility.

A great way to use some of your savings from the NETGEAR modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM600 high speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 960Mbps — 24 downstream & 8 upstream channels. It’s Cable Labs DOCSIS 3. 0 certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more. Maximum rate is derived from DOCSIS 3. 0 Specifications and actual throughput will vary depending on the MSO provisioning and speed tier subscription. Check your cable Internet service provider web site for data speed tier compatibility.

