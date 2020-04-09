Insignia Side Dock Xbox Controller Chargers now starting from $10 (50% off)

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox One X at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This charging station includes a pair of 1200mAh rechargeable batteries and a small dock that attaches directly to the side of your Xbox One X. The small dock keeps an extra set of batteries juiced up and ready to go so you never have any down time. You’ll also find a nice USB data and power pass-through port on the front. The Xbox One X-specific model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds, but we also spotted a deal on the Xbox One S variant you’ll find below.

While not quite as deep of a deal, Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Battery Charging Station for Xbox One S at $14.99, down from the usual $20. Shipping is free in orders over $35. The same specs and features apply here as well with even better ratings from over 1,000 Best Buy customers.

Insignia Side Dock Charging Station :

Keep your Xbox One and One X controllers powered up and ready for deployment with this Insignia side dock charging station. It powers two controller battery packs simultaneously, so you never experience downtime playing your favorite games. LED indicators on this Insignia side dock charging station let you view your controllers’ charging status with just a glance. Two 1200 mAh NiMH rechargeable batteries are included.

