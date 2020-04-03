Just after the launch of the massive Xbox Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering a very notable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal. You can now score a 6-month subscription for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Head to this listing page, add the 3-month subscription to your cart, and an additional 3-months will be added for free. You’re looking at $90 worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $45 or 50% off. You can use this deal to extend your existing Game Pass Ultimate sub at a major discount. Otherwise, score your first month for just $1 via Microsoft and learn more about the process of converting from Live Gold right here. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members receive loads of perks including huge deals on digital games, online multiplayer, and access to Microsoft’s growing on-demand game streaming library. More details below.

As we mentioned above, Microsoft has now kicked off a wide-ranging Xbox Spring Sale with hundreds of digital game deals to keep you occupied during self-isolation. You can browse through that sale right here and head over to our previous games roundup for more.

Outside of today’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal, MS also just recently detailed some brand new perks coming to its members you can read all about in our launch coverage. And speaking of which, here are all the latest games to hit the Xbox game streaming service including exclusive betas and more.

You can score Xbox One X for just $230 shipped and here’s the latest on Xbox One X as well as the new Valve x Microsoft VR headset.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!