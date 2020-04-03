After launching a massive Spring Xbox Sale yesterday, Microsoft now has some very notable Xbox One X deals to go right alongside it. Offering up to $200 off every currently available Xbox One X bundle it sells, now’s a great time to upgrade to Microsoft’s current generation premium machine. While Xbox Series X is approaching fast, it will most likely be quite some time before you can score one of those for under $300 with free shipping, like today’s offer. Down below you’ll find all of today’s best Xbox console bundle deals as well as some notable offers on controllers, Game Pass Ultimate, and much more.

Spring Xbox One X deals now live!

On top of all of today’s Xbox One X deals you’ll find below, we are still tracking a very notable refurbished offer on MS’s high-end machine. Over at Walmart, you can score a factory re-certified Xbox One X console with a wireless controller for $230 shipped, which is the lowest total around right now. If you aren’t interested in the considerably much more affordable refurb, check out the Star Wars Jedi, Gears 5, and Forza Horizon bundles we have today instead. Everything in today’s list is well below the current Amazon listings as well.

Xbox One X deals:

Xbox One Controller Deals & More:

After you have checked out today’s Xbox One X deals, there are hundreds of digital Xbox game deals live to keep you entertained at home in the Xbox Spring Sale. But you’ll find even more notable offers in this morning’s roundup. And in case you missed it earlier, you can play Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer for free all weekend long just for downloading the free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone game.

More on the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle:

Xbox One X deals: Own the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Bundle and step into the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66. This bundle includes a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Edition, a 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Live Gold, and 1-month of EA Access. A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66

