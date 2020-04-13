PowerA’s Fusion Fightpad for Nintendo Switch hits all-time low at $48 + more

- Apr. 13th 2020 4:12 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Wired Fightpad for Nintendo Switch at $47.99 shipped when you apply coupon code 20POWERA20 at checkout. This deal is available on the red, black, and blue models. Regularly $60, this is the first and most notable price drop we have tracked thus far and the best we can find. Inspired by the iconic SEGA Saturn controller that is “revered by fighting game enthusiasts,” this model brings a six-button arcade-style layout to your Switch setup along with a classic D-pad and customizable shoulder buttons. The right bumper can actually be configured as a GameCube-style C-Stick for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the like. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the $48 price tag is still too steep for you when it comes to extra Switch controllers, be sure to browse through our previous roundup for additional deals from $19. There you’ll find price drops from PDP, PowerA, and more as well as a host of other cases and accessories from $5.

In other Nintendo news, Best Buy is the only place to score a new Switch Lite right now and you’ll definitely want to check out this upcoming GameCube-themed Switch dock. Everything you need to know about the build-your-own Switch program and LEGO x Nintendo building kits is right here and don’t forget about our hands-on review of the latest Animal Crossing game.

PowerA Fusion Wired Fightpad:

  • Six-button, Arcade-Style layout with Alps action buttons for precise control along with toggle switches for directional-pad and shoulder buttons that enable customizable options
  • R Bumper can be assigned as C-Stick for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Three swappable magnetic faceplates let you Switch up your style and Color preferences
  • Inspired by the iconic SEGA Saturn gamepad, revered by fighting game enthusiasts
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty

