As the collection of colorful Joy-Con continues to grow, Nintendo has now launched a build-your-own Switch bundle program in Japan. Anyone who has purchased a second set of Joy-Con at $80 or so just for the colors knows how expensive it can be to get the ideal colorway. Well, this new program allows gamers to purchase a Switch console with custom Joy-Con and Joy-Con straps with a variety of colors available. Head below for a closer look.

Nintendo is no stranger to bright and colorful adaptations of its already vibrant hardware products. A brand new special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch (full game review here) hit earlier this year with a white and pastel blue/green treatment and exclusive Joy-Con straps. Right after that, the company added a new coral pink model to its already colorful lineup of Nintendo Switch Lite handheld consoles. Those join the growing list of multi-color Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch, which generally sells in the $70 or $80 range at Amazon.

Build-your-own Switch bundle:

But now, you can score a build-your-own Switch bundle with custom Joy-Con and Joy-Con straps, if you’re in Japan that is. The process works like this. Simply choose between the newer, better-battery life model Switch or the older model (customers receive a $30 voucher for choosing the less powerful model). Then it’s on to the custom Joy-Con selections.

Custom Joy-Con and Joy-con straps

There are ten different color options available for the Joy-Con with another seven possibilities for the Joy-con strap. Most of the available colors here are options already available as a separate purchase, but now customers won’t have to drop an extra $80 just to get the color they wanted from the start.

At that point, Nintendo then offers up a bunch of add-ons for your bundle like pre-loaded games, extra controllers, and SD cards. But in most cases, at least here in the US, you’ll find all that stuff elsewhere for much less just by following 9to5Toys.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It appears as though the build-your-own Switch bundle is in Japan-only, for now, with no word of it coming stateside just yet. While a program like this, especially in the US, seems like it might just cut into Nintendo’s Switch accessory business — effectively negating the reason for some gamers to buy a second set of $80 Joy-Con — it’s hard to argue with the value proposition for customers. I’m sure loads of players would appreciate the ability to create, or at least choose, their custom Joy-Con and Joy-con strap colors. Still, it’s hard to say if Nintendo cares enough to undercut its already quite successful Switch peripheral lineup in that way. Hardcore folks are still going to buy the extra controllers, and you might even get additional console sales for people who just have to have that all neon-green Switch setup you can’t buy anywhere else. Nonetheless, this would be great for American gamers, so here’s to hoping the build-your-own Switch program makes it here sooner than not at all.

Source: Engadget

