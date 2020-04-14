Smartphone Accessories: Fabric 10W 3-Device Qi Charger $20 (50% off), more

- Apr. 14th 2020 10:34 am ET

0

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Fabric 3-Device 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $20.39 Prime shipped when code I4E7F2UH has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $40, it just dropped to $34, and with the code is now down an extra $14. Overall you’re saving nearly 50% and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of a fabric exterior and an aluminum frame, this charging stand offers a more unique and stylish design that stands out from other options. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but it can supply that power to three devices simultaneously. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 125 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Designed with anti-slip fabric surface, not only provides sleek and modern style, but also prevents your smartphone from sliding. To achieve good heat dissipation effect and avoid intermittent charge, we also designed 6 heat dissipation holes at the bottom to keep your phone cool while charging.

Lecone wireless charging pad supports 3 Qi-Enabled phones to be charged up to 10W simultaneously. Built in two USB-A Ports on the side allows to charge additional two devices by cable, which makes your room or desk more simple and neat.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

