Apple’s HomePod is on sale from $205 with AirPlay 2 support, more (Reg. $299)

- Apr. 14th 2020 7:22 am ET

Trusted Seller Other World Computer offers Apple’s HomePod from $204.99 shipped. These are new and open-box models complete with all original accessories. You’d typically pay $299 for these speakers, which is down from the original $349 price tag. This is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

Drop the Apple tax and save further by going with a Sonos One SL speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $76 less than today’s featured offer, however, you’ll miss out on some features like AirPlay.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

