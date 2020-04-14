Today, Sony is announcing a new “Play At Home Initiative” that comes with some free PS4 games and more. In the wake of COVID-19, the company is looking to promote social distancing and curb self-isolation boredom by offering its player base four absolute gaming masterpieces utterly free of charge, with no PlayStation Plus required. Head below for all the details.

Play At Home Initiative:

The new Play At Home Initiative is two-fold. Firstly, Sony will offer two free games (more on those below) to “help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home.” And secondly, Sony Interactive Entertainment is putting together a fund to support its smaller game studios experiencing financial hardship due to the virus outbreak, enabling them to “continue building great experiences for all gamers.”

FREE PS4 games:

As for the free PS4 games Sony is offering, we are looking at some unequivocal masterpieces here. While the Uncharted series might not be for everyone, it is undoubtedly for the rest of us. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — which includes the original Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception — features PS4 remasters of the first three games in the series, is regularly $20, and will soon be available for free to all PS4 gamers.

Just after finally being slated to hit Steam on PC, thatgamecompany’s incredible Journey will be among the free PS4 games available as part of the Play At Home Initiative. Regularly $15, the serene vibe, and “life-affirming messages” the game exudes is something every gamer should at least try out once in their life. And now you can do so without paying a nickel.

Both of the free PS4 games will be made available starting tomorrow, April 15, at 8 p.m. PDT through until May 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. PDT. Best of all, “they are yours to keep” forever if you download between these dates. Thanks Sony!

Indie Dev Fund:

Outside of today’s free PS4 games, Sony Interactive Entertainment is also “earmarking” $10 million as part of its independent game developer fund. The company says it understands “the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing,” and are looking to help its independent development partners through the rough times. For those eligible here, Sony says, “more information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.”

You can grab Uncharted 4 and round out the collection for free as well via the April PS Plus titles right now. Here’s the giant Spring PlayStation Sale with hundreds of digital titles on sale and our latest deal on PlayStation Plus.

More details from Sony:

FREE PS4 games: Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!