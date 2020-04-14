Simply NUC, a Platinum Intel Technology Provides, is launching a brand-new SNUC Book lineup of laptops. These are designed in collaboration with Intel to offer customizable RAM, SSD, and OS options. With two models available, the Cobalt for workstation and Nemesis for gaming, Simply NUC’s SNUC Book could be a game-changer in mobile computing technology.

Simply NUC takes its first dive beyond mini PC products

Simply NUC has been making mini PCs based on Intel’s NUC platform for quite some time. However, the SNUC Book is the company’s first foray into mobile computer technology.

“We are thrilled to be working with Intel to expand our product portfolio beyond the mini PC and into mobile computing,” said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO. “And Cobalt and Nemesis ultra-fast SNUC Books provide our markets with premium laptop computing in a sleek chassis that offers more than ten hours of battery life.”

The SNUC Book Cobalt is perfect for on-the-go work

The SNUC Book Cobalt is designed to be a mobile workstation. It offers top-of-the-line performance, like the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and can even pack up to NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 graphics card. This combined with up to 64GB of RAM and a 4TB NVMe drive, you’ll enjoy a near lag-free experience no matter what program you’re running.

Game whoever you are with the SNUC Book Nemesis

If you’re a mobile gamer, then the SNUC Book Nemesis is a great option. Depending on your needs, it comes with NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 graphics card or the GTX 1660 Ti, giving you options for both high-end and mid-range. You’ll also find the I7-9750H here, as well as up to 64GB of RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots to keep your games locally stored. Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit ethernet, a silent mechanical keyboard, and RGB are also present in this thin and light laptop designed for gaming.

Spec both the SNUC Book Cobalt and Nemesis exactly how you like

Both the SNUC Book Cobalt and Nemesis begin with similar specs, offering either the i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti or the i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and RTX 2070 Max-Q. But, from there, the sky’s the limit. Considering both models sport dual M.2 slots, you can configure each system with up to 4TB of storage, 64GB of RAM, and even add on accessories and warranties. The sky’s the limit, truthfully, as you can make each system exactly how you want from the factory.

Pricing and availability

The SNUC Book Cobalt and Nemesis from Simply NUC with the RTX 2070 starts at $1,739 and the GTX 1660 Ti version begins its pricing at $1,294. Depending on what you opt for, these can get pretty expensive but also ship with some killer specs.

Both models are slated to ship in early May, with no further details being provided.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!