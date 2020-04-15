After adding a number of free kid-friendly movies and TV shows to its stable of content last month, Amazon Prime Video is now expanding offerings further. New partnerships with HBO and Warner Bros. studios are set to bring free-to-stream content to Prime members everywhere, including a boatload of Sesame Street episodes, original series, and various movies. Of course, if you’ve been paying attention lately, you already know that HBO has made over 500-hours of content available at no cost during this time of social distancing. Hit the jump for full details on today’s announcement and all of the best movies and shows joining Amazon’s stable of content.

Amazon adds hundreds of free shows from HBO, more

While there is certainly plenty of things going on in the world these days that could get us down, there have been some benefits to hopefully take your mind off things. That continues today as Amazon is adding a slew of fresh content to its collection from big names like HBO and Warner Bros.

Of course, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of today’s news, which you can sign-up for here. Prime Video is also available on a myriad of devices, including Fire TV Stick and Apple TV, so you’ll need one of those as well.

There’s nearly 30 different shows and movies being added today, along with 20 episodes of Sesame Street. Here’s a breakdown of some of the biggest names coming to Amazon:

HBO Originals: Ballers Silicon Valley Barry Succession Big Little Lies

Warner Bros. Movies: Crazy, Stupid, Love Bridges of Madison County The Lego Movie 2 Pokémon Detective Pikachu

HBO Docuseries McMillion$ United Skates The Apollo



There’s, of course, plenty of additional shows being added, but those are just a few of our favorites so far.

CBSN also comes to Amazon

CBSN, the 24-hour digital news channel from CBS News, is now also coming to Amazon Prime Video for free. As long as you have an Amazon account here, you’ll be able to access, as a Prime membership is not required in this instance.

You can learn more about all of Amazon Video’s offerings on this landing page. Need a Prime membership? Go here for more.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s certainly a lot going on these days. But it is pretty cool that various streaming services are making content and news free. Today’s move is just the latest in a string of notable promotions from various services. Jump into our media guide for all of the latest deals from streaming platforms like iTunes and VUDU.

Source: Variety

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!