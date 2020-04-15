Home Depot discounts Ryobi, DEWALT, others by 25%: Nailers, compressors, more

- Apr. 15th 2020 7:56 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off a selection of nailers and compressors from Rigid, Ryobi, DEWALT, RIDGID and more. Prices start from just $7 with free shipping across the board. One standout is the Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer for $132.05 shipped. Regularly $175 or so, this is a $43 discount and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Ideal for tackling various tasks around the home, such as trim and detail work. It also ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger alongside a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals and details below.

Another standout is the DEWALT 20V Inflator with bonus battery and charger for $159. That’s down from the usual $225 or so price tag and $16 less than our previous mention. This inflator is good to have in your garage in case you ever have a flat tire or the like. With compatibility for three different power sources, this inflator can go just about anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on inflators, nailers, various accessories, and more. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Brad Nailer:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and (1) 18-Volt Charger. The ONE+ 18-Gauge Brad Nailer features AirStrike Technology, which eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses, or expensive gas cartridges allowing for faster setup and easier maneuvering on the job site. The RYOBI AirStrike Brad Nailer drives 18-gauge nails from 5/8 in. to 2 in. long.

