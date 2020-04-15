Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 28W 2-Port Solar Charger $46 (33% off), more

RAVPower is currently offering its 28W 2-Port Solar Charger for $45.99 shipped when code CARE40 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $68 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new all-time low. Armed with dual 2.4A USB ports, this 28W solar charger can charge two devices simultaneously. Whether you plan on going for a hike to combat the social distancing blues, or just want to refuel your phone with the sun while lounging out back, this charger is a notable option. It folds up when not in use, conveniently stowing away in your bag. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
RAVPower’s highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy, up to 50% more than standard efficiencies. Whether it is a sunny day or you’re hiking under a cloudy sky, make sure you always stay powered up. Plug in up to two devices at once and let nature take care of the rest.
RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. The leader in fast-wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way tostay powered anywhere, anytime.
