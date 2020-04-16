Ryobi’s 10-inch sliding compound miter saw drops to $139 (Reg. $219)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 15A 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $139 shipped. Normally upward of $219, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working on any DIY projects with your extra time at home, then it’s likely a miter saw could come in handy to get some jobs done. This miter saw is both sliding and compound, meaning it’s designed to handle up to a 12-inch crosscut. The set comes with a 10-inch 40-tooth carbide-tipped blade to get started. Plus, the accessory kit gives everything that you’ll need to begin building any project. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work when grabbing this 2-pack of DEWALT 10-inch saw blades. This set comes with both a 60-tooth and 32-tooth blade, and the kit will only set you back $33 shipped.

Need something a little more portable? Well, the BLACK+DECKER 7.25-inch Circular Saw is a great option. It comes in at $38 shipped on Amazon and plugs into the wall to function. Its handheld design means you can use it anywhere on the job, as long as you have a plug available.

RYOBI Sliding Compound Miter Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This saw features a 15 Amp, 4,600 RPM motor and has a 12 in. cross cut capacity. The LED Cutline Indicator and work-light illuminates material to help improve accuracy of the cut and visibility. The extended miter range from 47° left and right provides versatility for all DIY and professional projects by accommodating a wide variety of cuts. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw includes an LED Cutline Indicator, a 40-tooth carbide-tipped blade, table extensions, a work clamp, a blade wrench, a dust bag, and an operator’s manual.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!