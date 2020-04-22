Smartphone Accessories: Fabric 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9 (40% off), more

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand for $9.17 Prime shipped when applying code MOCS54PX at checkout. Usually selling for $15, that’s good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen so far in 2020. Comprised of a fabric exterior and an aluminum frame, this charging stand offers a more unique and stylish design that stands out from what you’ll find elsewhere on the market. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but iPhones will be able to take advantage of 7.5W outputs, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 145 customers.
Textured fabric charging stand: High quality fabric design not only provides good touch experience, but also adds a clean, modern and stylish look to your home or office. Upgraded Fast Charging: Save you about 30 minutes than standard wireless charging stand. Charging times vary based on different adapter and device
Versatile Viewing Experience : Upgraded Dual-coil design allows you to charge your phone vertically or horizontally while using FaceTime or watching videos. Safety Guarantee: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe operation
