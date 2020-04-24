Sony has been supporting gamers in self-isolation with a constant string of wide-ranging promotions, and it’s about to launch another massive PSN sale. After offering up a pair of absolute gems for free, a new Big in Japan sale kicks off today in celebration of the studios “and diverse range of gameplay offerings that originate from the Land of the Rising Sun.” Microsoft and Nintendo both have on-going digital sales live, and Sony is now ready to launch another couple weeks of deals, all of which are downloadable directly from your couch. Head below for all the details.

Hundreds of titles on sale in new PSN sale:

Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog recently to unveil the new massive PSN sale. The Big in Japan event features hundreds of discounts across loads of popular franchises and is a perfect way to fill up your back catalog at a premium. This sale kicks off at 11 a.m. EST today and will shut down on May 8, 2020.

While it might not be quite as wide-ranging as the Spring Sales event, you’ll still find big-name titles in here like Devil May Cry, a host of Resident Evil games, Castlevania collections, and loads of Final Fantasy experiences from the orignal Final Fantasy VII right through to remastered classics and more. Although you won’t find the new FF VII remaster in there, as expected.

One standout from the new PSN sale is Castlevania Requiem. Regularly $20, this one is now available (or will be shortly) for $8.99. Consisting of, arguably, the two best Castlevania games in the series packaged together for PlayStation 4, any fan of the franchise will want to get their hands on this one. It carries 1993’s Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and the stellar Castlevania: Symphony of the Night that was initially released in 1997.

Experience two of the greatest games from the famous Castlevania series.Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont, descendant of the famed clan of vampire hunters, in ‘Rondo of Blood’, or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.

Outside of today’s PSN sale, you’ll find a host of notable offers, both digital and physical, in this morning’s roundup and our Games/Apps Guide.

More details from Sony:

That means it’s the perfect chance to showcase your stylish action moves while battling a stunning array of monsters in Capcom’s acclaimed Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition. And the prime time to rediscover a RPG classic in a whole new way with Final Fantasy VIII Remastered. Anime and manga fan? Battle it out with some legendary characters in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!