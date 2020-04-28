Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed BlackWidow Lite Keyboard hits $70 ($20 off), more

GameStop currently offers the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for $69.97 shipped. Down from $90, like you’ll pay directly from Razer right now, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since December and comes within $4 of the all-time low. Outfitted with a unique design inspired by the Galactic Empire, Razer’s Star Wars-themed keyboard has a white and black design fitting for its Stormtrooper inspiration. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro keys, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more PC gaming deals.

Other notable PC gaming deals include:

We’re also still seeing a $30 discount on Razer’s recent Kraken Ultimate Chroma Headset. Having been marked down to a new all-time low, right now you can find it for $100. If you’re looking to add even more charm to your battlestation than the Stormtrooper keyboard, Jelly Key just introduced a new series of handmade artisan arcade keycaps which are certainly worth a look.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Keyboard features:

Maintain law and order in the Galactic Empire with this Razer BlackWidow Lite stormtrooper keyboard. The backlit keys highlight your gaming controls, while the mechanical switches deliver optimized actuation and efficiency. This Razer BlackWidow Lite stormtrooper keyboard is compact for easy carrying on the go, and the O-rings on the keycaps dampen typing sounds for a quiet gaming experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!