Galaga and Space Invaders Tabletop Tiny Arcades now 25% off, deals from $16

Amazon is now offering the Tiny Arcade Galaga Tabletop Edition for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Walmart sellers still have it up at $22. Based on those cocktail table-style arcade machines, this is a miniature, playable version of Galaga in tabletop form. It sports a 1-inch full-color display, arcade-style audio, a joystick, and more. It makes for a great little gift for any gamer and looks great on the shelf in the game room. Rated 4+ stars and head below for more details.

You’ll likely have noticed a very similar Pac-Man version in our recent hands-on review of the 40th anniversary gear. Unfortunately that one isn’t on sale today, but the Space Invaders model is. Also regularly $22, Amazon has it down at $15.90, which is a new all-time low and the best price we can find.

Speaking of classic consoles, be sure to check out the upcoming Evercade handheld and the Intellivision Amico. And remember, you can still download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

More on the Tiny Arcade Galaga Tabletop:

Take a trip back in time and play Tiny Arcade galaga tabletop edition!

Tiny Arcade tabletops are based on the “cocktail table” Style arcades that invaded restaurants and bars starting in the 1980S

A working, miniature version of the original full-size tabletop arcade with a screen size of 1 inch and an overall table size of 4 x 3 x 2 inches

Features complete, authentic gameplay, full color, Hi-Res screen, arcade game sounds, joystick, and two directional buttons, in a sleek, horizontal orientation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!