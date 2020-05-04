HP launched an all-new OMEN lineup of products that features brand-new gaming desktops as well as redesigned monitors and more. The latest OMEN desktops pack up to NVIDIA’s high-end RTX 2080 Ti graphics card (or an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT), Intel’s latest i9-10900K or Ryzen 9 3900 CPU, and can even come with liquid coolers and a 750W Cooler Master 80+ Platinum power supply. RAM is configurable up to 64GB, and there are even more customization options. These computers come in either 25L or 30L cases, providing you with an expandable design that fits within a fairly semi-compact form factor.

HP’s latest OMEN desktops offer world-class power in semi-compact form factors

While 25L and 30L aren’t entirely small, it’s also fairly compact when compared to other full-sized towers. I built my new computer in the NZXT H1, which comes in at under 14L total. But, it requires a mini-ITX motherboard that’s quite limited in function, offering only a single PCIe lane.

HP went with 25L and 30L configurations as it gives the best bang-for-your-buck in terms of room, cooling, and performance. The desktops offer a tool-less design that makes accessing and working on the internals super easy. There’s a microATX motherboard inside that offers quite a bit in terms of power. You’ll find up to NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Ti or AMD’s RX 5700 XT graphics cards, and score up to 12-cores and 24-threads with either the 10-core Intel i9-10900K or the 12-core Ryzen 9 3900 processor.

Each configuration can have a Cooler Master 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler, depending on what you’d prefer. There’s also up to a 750W Cooler Master 80+ Platinum power supply available, giving you ample power to run your rig. RAM is configurable as well, offering HyperX FURY RGB with up to 64GB of 3200MHz options available.

There’s no shortage of storage either since HP is offering up to two WD_BLACK 2TB NVMe PCIe SSDs, which gives you up to 4TB of blazing-fast storage, ready for gaming, editing, or anything else you throw at it.

Dive deep into any game with the HP OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor

HP didn’t stop at launching two new gaming desktops today, as they’re also now offering the OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor. This Nano IPS panel offers a 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which provides more accurate colors while gaming or editing video.

You’ll also find a 2560×1440 resolution here and up to a 350-nit brightness, which is perfect for all situations. A 165Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility ensures there’s no stutter, input lag, or screen tearing while gaming. Plus, the ports on this monitor offer a very unique design. Coming in a tilted form factor, the ports are easy to access and off to the side, not tucked down low and hard to get to.

Pricing and availability

The HP OMEN 25L Desktop will be available starting tomorrow at HP’s website with prices beginning at $899.99. The 30L will be available tomorrow starting from $1,199.99. The HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor will be available today at Best Buy and starting May 22nd from HP’s own website for a price of $499.99.

