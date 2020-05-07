Micro Arcade handhelds now 20% off: Atari Series 2 and Space Invaders from $14

- May. 7th 2020 12:17 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Micro Arcade Atari Series 2 handheld console for $14.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is about 20% off the going rate and within cents of the lowest we have tracked. This is a miniature arcade machine that measures out at 3.25- x 2- x 0.375-inches and makes for a great little gamer gift. Featuring a full color screen, D-pad, and a pair of face buttons, along with a translucent design that shows off the internals, it features classics like Asteroids and Breakout. It also ships with a micro USB charger as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More deals and details below.

Amazon also has the Micro Arcade Space Invaders handheld on sale for $14.64 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 and now within cents of the all-time low, the feature set on this one is essentially the same as the model above, but with Space Invaders built-in instead.

But if you prefer something that looks more likemini upright machine, check out the Tiny Arcade Galaga arcade at under $13 or this keychain-style Pac-Man variant for $7

While we are talking vintage gaming, the Pac-Man x Tamagotchi and arcade machines are a must-see, plus we recently went hands-on with the new 40th anniversary gear right here. Be sure to watch our video on the latest retro tech from Replitronics, hit up our coverage of the Intellivision Amico console, and then go download Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 while its free.

More on the Micro Arcade Atari Series 2:

  • Never before has a full-size arcade game been played in an incredible compact credit card size
  • Measuring only 3. 25 x 2 x 3. 75 of an inch
  • Each game comes with a full color screen, cool sound effects, directional control buttons and a Micro USB charger
  • The microarcade games play just like the iconic full-size arcade versions with digitally Modified sound effects to fit in the mini speaker

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
