Withings Sleep Tracking Pad brings stats to Apple Health at $79 (Save 21%)

Amazon offers the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $78.79 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, today’s offer saves you 21%, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year at Amazon. Rather than going on your wrist, Withings’ sleep tracker fits underneath your mattress and monitors your sleep cycle, heart rate, and other metrics while you’re in dreamland. There’s also more recent additions like sleep apnea detection, as well as Apple Health support, so all of your data can be viewed alongside your other fitness stats. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 555 customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

If you’d prefer to strap a sleep tracker onto your wrist, the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch will only run you $56 at Amazon. It offers up to 18-months of battery life on a single charge, among much of the other health-tracking functionality you’d expect from a wearable.

Or for those in the market for a more high-end timepiece, we’re still tracking a discount on the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch, which includes a $30 gift card, at $299. This model packs a more stylish stainless steel appearance than the budget-friendly Withings option, alongside a touchscreen and more.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

Featuring a simple one-time setup under the mattress, Withings Sleep helps improve sleep quality by offering advanced sleep cycle analysis (deep, light & REM), heart rate tracking, and snore detection. Delivers a daily Sleep Score. You can also create a better sleep environment by taking advantage of a range of smart home capabilities that Withings Sleep can support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!