Grab 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at 50% off today: $45 (Reg. $90)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Simply add the 3-month subscription on this page to your cart and an additional 3-months will get thrown in for free. Regularly $90 for 6-months, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous half-year membership mention and is the lowest total we can find. For those yet to transition from Live Gold, you can do so for $1 and learn more about the process here. Otherwise, today’s deal is a great way to extend your existing subscription at a major discount. More details below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate comes along with loads of perks for its members including online multiplayer, plenty of digital game deals, the free games with Gold every month, and Microsoft’s growing streaming game service that just recently added Red Dead Redemption 2. You can learn all about the latest titles to hit the service right here along with some new benefits that were announced this year.

Here are all of the game reveals from Microsoft’s big Xbox Series X event last week and the technical specs for its upcoming flagship console. You also might want to give the Xbox Series X Seagate Storage Expansion Card a closer look as well.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!