Well, this is it, the very first Xbox Series X gameplay footage is here. After E3 2020 was canceled due to current events, Microsoft decided it would take matters into its own hands with an all-digital showcase. We already knew it was holding its first-party Series X games off until July, Microsoft promised some new titles that have “never been seen in an Xbox show before” as well as our first look at the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action. Today’s Inside Xbox reveal is actually the start of monthly content drops for Xbox Series X, according to Xbox games marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg. Head below for a closer look.

Xbox Series X Gameplay Debut:

In July, Microsoft said it will start showing off its first-party Xbox Series X titles. Those include Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, among titles from Obsidian and more. It also appears as though Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting its own showcase despite it being directly connected to Microsoft’s presentations for a couple of years now. The folks at CD Projekt Red have already teased a new preview for June 11 ahead of revealing the amazing Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X. But for now, feast your eyes on today’s Xbox Series X gameplay reveals below.

It's time for your first look at next-gen gameplay from our global development partners with the Xbox Series X.

It’s time for your first look at next-gen gameplay from our global development partners with the Xbox Series X. Boot up the show and take everything in.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2:

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?

Scarlet Nexus

“The Others have arrived.” Featuring hordes of undead tree-like people, Bandai Namco revealed its new game with anime-style action that looks like a Platinum Games title and loads of frenetic combat.

In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, SCARLET NEXUS.

The Ascent

Not unlike the look of Night City from Cyberrpunk 2077, this is a futuristic isometric-style shooter with loads of particle effects and that dystopian neon glow we have come to love.

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 Development Director Robert Karp breaks down the latest installment of the racing game franchise coming to Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

And on to the main event, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Starting with a montage of environmental scenes and the viking long ships, this is not the gameplay demo you were hoping for. We do indeed get to see some in-game footage, but it’s a very quick look and feels like they are saving the proper gameplay reveal for another time. There is some great commentary from the game director (in the main video above, not the new trailer) and some historical background on the viking era. The game will support Smart Delivery so you only need to buy it once to play it one Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.

Here are all the latest technical specs on Xbox Series X as well as how to ensure you get it on day one. All of today’s best game deals including ongoing digital Xbox deals can be found right here and be sure to head over to our Games/Apps Guide for even more.

