COVID-19 has clearly put a damper on much of the summer hype coming from E3 and beyond, especially with next-generation reveals on the way. But not all is lost. We recently learned about the new Summer Game Fest which will attempt to carry the torch for the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, but there are plenty more showcase events getting scheduled through various outlets and publishers to fill the void. While these individual showcases don’t seem to carry the same kind of weight as E3, with several events planned now, we might actually get more gaming this summer than usual. Head below for all the details and a brief schedule of all the upcoming events.

Upcoming next-generation reveals:

E3 2020 was officially canceled alongside a series of other gaming-related events scheduled for this summer. With the next generation of gaming just a short time away now, gamers were expecting to see a wealth of reveal trailers, and much more over the coming months. The gap left by E3 and beyond also raises a number of questions like When is the next Nintendo Direct? When will Sony finally show us what PlayStation 5 actually looks like? Or where will all the next generation reveals take place if there’s no E3?

While we don’t have all the answers to these questions just yet — there’s a rumored June reveal for PS5 — we do have a good idea of where many of this summer’s game reveals could take place. Everything from Geoff Keighley’s Sumer Game Fest and Microsoft’s first-party game event, to the Steam Game Festival and even a CD Projekt Red showcase for Cyberpunk 2077 have all been slated for this summer.

Head below for a closer look at all the E3 replacement events and next-generation reveals we already know about so you can plan your schedule accordingly:

Summer Game Fest:

Summer Game Fest was announced at the top of the month as the beginning of this year’s E3 replacements. Organized by Game Awards boss Geoff Keighley, it’s still hard to say exactly what Summer Game Fest will turn out to be, but it is described as a “season of digital video game events from publishers, select playable content, in-game events, and more to be announced.” An update on the official site entitles “Sunrise #1” is asking folks to join Mr. Keighley for a surprise game reveals today at 12 p.m.

Just to manage expectations the Tuesday game is something cool and fun — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 9, 2020

It sounds like this year’s Steam Game Festival, which takes place between June 9 and 14, is actually part of the Summer Game Fest and will offer up playable demos via Steam. Like E3, except everyone can try the demos without the giant lineups.

Summer Game Fest takes place on May 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST and runs all month long.

Guerrilla Collective:

Hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller, Guerrilla Collective is focused on indie and mid-tier development houses like 11 Bit Studios, Larian Studios, Versus Evil, and dev team behind Disco Elysium. It’s hard to say if this one will feature next-generation reveals, but you can expect a pair of online press events and a full day of demos and dev interviews on June 8, 2020.

Guerrilla Collective talks place on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST

PC Gaming Show:

Hosted by StarCraft pro Sean “Day9″ and esports broadcaster Frankie Ward, we aren’t necessarily expecting any major game reveals from this one, but it’s hard to say at this point. It sounds like this particular event is a single showcase that will take place during the Guerrilla Collective event above with loads of interviews and developer appearances.

PC Gaming Show takes place on June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST

CD Projekt Red Night City Wire

CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire is easily among the most anticipated events of the summer for one reason, Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most highly-anticipated upcoming major releases, after the game got pushed back from its original April release date, there’s really the only thing we are hoping for here, which is that the release date doesn’t get bumped again. You can likely expect another in-depth look at Night City in action if its previous looks at the game are any indication. And make sure you go check out the amazing Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X (it will be the last LE Xbox One X ever made) and the themed-SteelSeries accessories.

CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire will take place on June 11 but we don’t know the time just yet.

Ubisoft Move Forward

Ubisoft will be hosting what it’s calling an “E3-style showcase” in July this year. And it will apparently show off a series of next-generation reveals. You can also expect to see more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which is a great thing because that last tease at the Xbox Series X event was way too short. Here’s to hoping we hear more about Watch Dogs Legion and Beyond Good and Evil 2, if that’s still a thing.

Ubisoft’s Move Forward event takes place on July 12 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Microsoft Xbox Series X and More:

Microsoft graced us with the very first gameplay footage and a series of next-generation reveal last week in the first Xbox Series X showcase. While the AC Valhalla footage was a little bit stunted, there were loads of brand new titles and IPs unveiled. With more than 15 in-house studios working on games for Series X, the planned first-party reveals for July could be huge. We already know titles like Halo Infinite and the sequel to Senua’s Sacrifice will be present, but you can expect a whole lot more than that!

The big Microsoft Xbox Series X will take place in July, but there are no official times and dates just yet.

And More…

EA also has an event planned for June 11 at 7 p.m. EST, but the details on that are slim right now. Indie publishing powerhouse Devolver Digital also has a showcase planned for this summer, but no specific dates have been mentioned. Both Warner Bros. and Square Enix have been quiet thus far while Bethesda — another studio usually with its own massive E3 show — stated it wouldn’t be holding a digital show in June.

Check back for more updates as details roll in.

