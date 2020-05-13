Target is now offering a notable promotion on gaming gift cards. More specifically, it has kicked off a buy one get one 10% off on the Nintendo eShop, PSN, Xbox digital marketplace, Steam, Roblox, and more. Reports suggest Target RedCard members will receive additional discounts at checkout. While not the deepest deal we have tracked, if you plan on spending any money on digital games while you’re stuck at home, you might as well get a nice discount. Considering how regularly we have been seeing digital sales (Sony just kicked off another massive one this morning), these cards will get you even deeper deals on already marked down titles. Head below for more details.

Simply head over to this page and add any two gaming gift cards or subscription memberships to your cart (keep in mind, PS Plus memberships are much less expensive right here), to redeem the special discount. Each of the gift cards eligible are available in multiple denominations so you can customize your purchase based on what you plan on spending it on. These deals are available from now through May 16, 2020.

We also have a series of other gift cards on sale right now at up to 25% off including Fanatics, DSW, Steak ‘n Shake, Famous Footwear, Hotels, and more. You’ll want to browse through our recent feature on the best credit cards offers for college students and the $30 gift card attached to this Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch deal.

More details from Target:

Buy 1 get 1 10% off select gaming gift cards, currency cards, and subscription cards. Discount applied at checkout. Not valid on previous orders. Discount calculated using the lower priced item, but will apply across all qualifying and discounted items. Add all items to cart to receive discount. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners, Fortnite V-Bucks and full game downloads. Discount not applicable to gift wrap, tax, or shipping and handling charges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!