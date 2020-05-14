EA Access matching Amazon all-time low on PS4/Xbox: 1-year now $25 (17% off)

- May. 14th 2020 9:18 am ET

Amazon is now offering 1-year subscriptions to EA Access on Xbox One and PS4 for $24.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $30 per year, this is a straight 17% discount and a match for the Amazon all-time low. While EA’s service might not be as extensive as something like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $25 for as much Need for Speed, FIFA 20, and Battlefield as you want across an entire year is a great value. The service now also includes Madden NFL 20 as well demos of new EA games before they release and 10% off EA digital in-game purchases. Head below for more details.

EA Access comes with all the perks mentioned above and more as well as a growing library of on-demand games. Those include titles like Battlefield V, FIFA 20, NHL 20, A Way Out, Fe, Battlefront II, and much more. You can take a closer look at all the titles included right here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Apex Legends Season 5 details and then head over to our gaming hub for additional deals and announcements. If EA Access isn’t your thing, take a look at this amazing deal on PlayStation Plus instead or all these discounted gaming gift cards

More details on EA Access below:

  • It’s a video gaming subscription service available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that lets you play EA’s best games as much as you want. Check out all the perks of joining:
  • DOZENS OF GAMES: Get instant access to a massive game collection. Now including Madden NFL 20!
  • EARLY TRIALS: Try new EA games before launch day. Your progress carries over if you decide to buy.
  • MEMBER DISCOUNTS: 10% off EA digital in-game purchases; including Ultimate Team and Apex Coins.
  • Download and play great games from series like Battlefield, FIFA, Mass Effect and more on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

