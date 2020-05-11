We’ve been seeing teasers for Apex Legends Season 5 for the past few weeks, but we’re finally getting our first real look at what Loba’s toolkit consists of. From her tactical to passive and even her ultimate, she’s poised to steal the show. But, that’s not all. We’ve got more details on quests, the weekly hunts, and more in Apex Legends Season 5.

Loba abilities could change the way teams are made in Apex Legends Season 5

Apex Legends Season 5 is here, and we’ve finally got the full scoop on Loba. So, let’s break it down. Her passive ability has the ability to be quite powerful but isn’t useful in all situations. Her “Eye for Quality” passive will allow her to see epic and legendary loot through walls. This passive can be quite useful in the early game, especially if you decide to land in the Hot Zone, on Mirage Voyage, or another high-tier loot zone. However, once you get closer to the late game, this passive might not be the most useful considering a majority of that loot has already been taken and is either in-use or inside of death boxes.

Loba’s tactical ability allows her to teleport to hard-to-reach places or get out of trouble quickly. In the trailer, we saw this used back to back, so hopefully, there are multiple charges here similar to Caustic’s traps. Whether you need to leave a fight in a hurry or you’re trying to reach a higher plane to get a better vantage point, this tactical is poised to be a fantastic ability.

For Loba’s ultimate, she’ll have the ability to place down a portable device that gives her, her teammates, and even enemies the capability to take up to two loot items that are nearby. It’s yet to be seen whether or not this works on only open supply bins, if it can pull things from loot boxes, or if it can only grab stuff lying loose. Regardless of which combination of those it is, the ability to grab loot without having to be right on top of it could be crucial to winning the fight.

“The Broken Ghost” introduces quests to Apex Legends

You’ll be in a season-long search to find nine pieces of a mysterious artifact. “The Broken Ghost” is the first quest line in Apex Legends and is made up of quite a few different parts. There are Treasure Packs which you can collect daily in competitive matches of Apex Legends. However, you can only get one per day, though you can ping more that you find for teammates to grab them. You’ll also take part in weekly Hunts into Kings Canyon at Night, which is for retrieving pieces of the artifact. You can choose to brave the dangers solo or with a squad, the choice is yours. Though, do keep in mind that while you can always join in on a hunt, you’ll only get the rewards if you have already unlocked the mission yourself.

Each Hunt will give you Rewards, and the more you earn, the more you’ll unlock. This will give you serial chapters that tell the story of “The Broken Ghost.” Once you recover all nine pieces of the relic, you’ll unlock even more rewards, dive further into the past, and uncover a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for. There’s much more to this, and the Apex blog goes in-depth on what the weekly Hunt and Treasure Packs will entail.

When does Apex Legends Season 5 come out?

You’ll be able to play Apex Legends Season 5 starting tomorrow, May 12. Apex Legends is free-to-play on PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

