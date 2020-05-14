Smartphone Accessories: Leather iPhone 11 Pro Cases $6 (60% off), more

- May. 14th 2020 10:28 am ET

0

Ciel by CYRILL (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,100+) via Amazon is offering a variety of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for $5.99 Prime shipped with the Black Leather Case leading the way. Having originally sold for $21, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $15, like you’ll find for other styles right now. Today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new all-time low. With a “grippy” leather exterior, this case adds a bit of style to your iPhone by elevating the look from a typical plastic cover. It has a soft microfiber lining on the inside, and a raised lip around the screen keeps your device scratch-free when placed on a table. Over 235 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

CYRILL also has a selection of other iPhone cases on sale for $6 each:

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live yesterday:

Premium synthetic leather textures for a luxurious style. Smooth synthetic leather exterior for daily grip and pocket-friendliness. Soft microfiber lining keeps phone scratch-free. Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces.

Powered by Spigen, assuring quality and protection, Ciel by CYRILL is designed to inspire for women, girls and men. iPhone 11 Pro Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro (2019). Compatible with Wireless Charging. Gold logo adds luxury look on your device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
CYRILL

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go