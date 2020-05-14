Smartphone Accessories: Leather iPhone 11 Pro Cases $6 (60% off), more

Ciel by CYRILL (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,100+) via Amazon is offering a variety of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for $5.99 Prime shipped with the Black Leather Case leading the way. Having originally sold for $21, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $15, like you’ll find for other styles right now. Today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new all-time low. With a “grippy” leather exterior, this case adds a bit of style to your iPhone by elevating the look from a typical plastic cover. It has a soft microfiber lining on the inside, and a raised lip around the screen keeps your device scratch-free when placed on a table. Over 235 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
CYRILL also has a selection of other iPhone cases on sale for $6 each:
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon 1-day Anker Bluetooth Speaker sale up to 30% off with deals from $17
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: $60 (Orig. $130) | Best Buy
- cert. refurb condition
- HomeKit support highlights the Leviton Decora Smart Dimmer at $35 (Reg. $50)
- AINOPE Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code OEBSOYV4
- A 50% discount brings the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch down to $84.50
- Pelican Waterproof Micro Case: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Airthings Wave Plus tracks radon, temperature, more at a low of $180 ($49 off)
- JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds: $75 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
Deals still live yesterday:
- Nomad Lightning Battery Cable: $22 (Reg. $50) | Nomad
- w/ code C4116G9Y
- Aukey 36W USB-C PD Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code 5P3SOFIG
- Optoma NuForce BE Sport Earbuds: $49 (Reg. $79) | Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam bundled with Echo Dot $85 ($150 value), Spotlight Cam, more
- RAVPower 24W 4.8A Metal Dual USB Car Charger: $4 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code HYQUXNHM
- Score four Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 each (33% off)
Premium synthetic leather textures for a luxurious style. Smooth synthetic leather exterior for daily grip and pocket-friendliness. Soft microfiber lining keeps phone scratch-free. Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces.
Powered by Spigen, assuring quality and protection, Ciel by CYRILL is designed to inspire for women, girls and men. iPhone 11 Pro Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro (2019). Compatible with Wireless Charging. Gold logo adds luxury look on your device
