Smartphone Accessories: Leather iPhone 11 Pro Cases $6 (60% off), more

Ciel by CYRILL (98% positive all-time feedback from 1,100+) via Amazon is offering a variety of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for $5.99 Prime shipped with the Black Leather Case leading the way. Having originally sold for $21, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $15, like you’ll find for other styles right now. Today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new all-time low. With a “grippy” leather exterior, this case adds a bit of style to your iPhone by elevating the look from a typical plastic cover. It has a soft microfiber lining on the inside, and a raised lip around the screen keeps your device scratch-free when placed on a table. Over 235 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

CYRILL also has a selection of other iPhone cases on sale for $6 each:

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live yesterday:

Premium synthetic leather textures for a luxurious style. Smooth synthetic leather exterior for daily grip and pocket-friendliness. Soft microfiber lining keeps phone scratch-free. Raised bezels lift screen and camera off flat surfaces. Powered by Spigen, assuring quality and protection, Ciel by CYRILL is designed to inspire for women, girls and men. iPhone 11 Pro Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro (2019). Compatible with Wireless Charging. Gold logo adds luxury look on your device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!