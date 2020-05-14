Amazon 1-day Anker Bluetooth Speaker sale up to 30% off with deals from $17

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99 shipped. That’s $15 or 25% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This speaker sports dual drivers, twin subwoofers that deliver 20-watts of power, and an extra bass boost function. You can listen for up to 10-hours before the included charging cable is needed and you’ll find a handy USB port for powering other devices. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,600 and Amazon customers and ships with a worry-free 18-month warranty. Head below for more Anker speaker deals.

Also part of today’s Anker Gold Box sale and a perfect alternative to today’s lead deal, you’ll find the Anker Soundcore Mini on sale for $16.99. Regularly $22, this is about 23% off and the lowest price we can find. Carrying stellar ratings from over 27,000 Amazon customers, features include micro SD support, 15-hours of playback, and the same 18-month warranty. Needless to say this is one of the better options in the price range.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale right here and the latest Anker Amazon spring sale for deals from $11 on a wide range of accessories. All of our ongoing Bluetooth speaker deals can be found here.

More on the Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Speaker:

Boost Your Bass: Enhance your audio at the press of a button with patented Anker BassUp technology. Make your music sing, with solid lows at any volume.

Superior Sound: Dual drivers and twin subwoofers deliver 20W of powerful, high-fidelity audio. Boasting room-filling sound—ideal for podcasts, through to parties.

Play and Charge: Listen for up to 10 hours / 210 songs, and power external devices with a USB port packing Anker’s trademark battery technology.

