Various Android phones on sale from $40: Pixel 3/XL $190, Galaxy, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Android smartphones from $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining today is Google’s Pixel 3/XL from $189.99. You’ll find both models available in various storage capacities on sale, down from the original $800 or more price tag. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $60 or more. Pixel 3 XL went for $899. Today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera, and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market at the time. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Additional deals can be found below.

Woot also has Pixel 2/XL on sale from $99.99, which is a match of our previous mention. Consider going this route if you have someone on your list that isn’t in need of the latest tech this holiday season, but would appreciate a new device. You can also find various original Pixel deals at $49.99.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos. Text and talk for hours with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory power its Android operating system, and 128GB of storage lets you download plenty of apps. Use Google Assistant to verbally control this pale pink Google Pixel 3 smartphone, which charges fast and wirelessly.

