Razer Junglecat converts an Android smartphone into a Switch at $85 (Save $15)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Junglecat Game Controller for Android smartphones at $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Razer Junglecat brings a Nintendo Switch-style gaming experience to your Android smartphone with a modular design. Alongside over 100-hours of battery life per charge, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features for elevating your gameplay experience. It’s compatible with the Razer Phone 2, alongside the latest Samsung Galaxy handsets, and more. Over 155 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. More below.

If you don’t need the all-in-one design of the featured accessory, bringing the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller into the mix will do the trick for less. It’s currently $50 at Amazon, and brings a full gamepad to your handset.

As we mentioned above, Razer Junglecat is compatible with the latest Samsung handsets, and we just so happen to be seeing some notable price drops on them. Right now you can save $200 on the Galaxy S20/+, which have returned to all-time lows alongside other smartphones from $600.

Razer Junglecat Android Controller features:

Enjoy the accuracy and advantage of having twin analog thumbsticks and bumper buttons, all in a compact, ergonomic form that delivers comfortable handheld gaming. Adjusted via the Razer Gamepad app, allowing for more precise aiming when the need arises—crucial for FPS games.

