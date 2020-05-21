Save up to $80 on Motorola Android smartphones: G7 Power $180, more from $130

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped in Marine Blue. Also available at Amazon, though it’s currently backordered. Down from its $250 going rate, here you’ll save $80 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2020 low. Motorola’s G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, up to 3-days of battery life, and a water-repellent design with built-in face unlock technology. Around back there’s a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, as well as expandable microSD card storage which completes the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at B&H, you’ll find the unlocked Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the all-time low. This model features a similar Android experience as the lead deal, but with a 5.7-inch HD display and a single 12MP camera. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Complete either of the smartphones by using some of your savings towards Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card at $25. Both devices tout expandable storage, so spending just a portion of your savings will go the extra mile if you have a large photo or music library.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

