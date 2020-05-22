Tetris and PAC-MAN retro arcade gear on sale from $6 today at GameStop

GameStop is now offering the Super Impulse Tetris Micro Arcade for $5.98 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $8 at GameStop, this model fetches closer to $19 from Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This miniature handheld stuffs a complete Tetris arcade experience into a compact credit card-sized console. Measuring out at 3.25- x 2- x 3.75-inches, this is a great travel companion that slides into your pocket and features a color screen, sound effects, a D-pad, and an included Micro USB charger. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also over at GameStop, as part of its Deals of the Day, you’ll find the PAC-MAN Connect-N-Play console on sale for $15. Regularly $20, like it still fetches at Amazon, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is essentially a joystick with 12 classic games built-in you can connect to the big screen via A/V cables for a classic experience. Or just keep it on the shelf to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 40th birthday this year. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers.

Speaking of PAC-MAN’s big day, a brand new Tamagotchi, plus a series of arcade gear from Super Impulse were unveiled and you can check out our hands-on review right here.

We also still have the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Controller and mini console down at $100 as well as the My Arcade Go for $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25+).

More on the Super Impulse Tetris Micro Arcade :

Never before has a full-size arcade game been played in an incredible compact credit card size!

Measuring only 3.25 x 2 x 3.75 of an inch

Micro Arcade is the ultimate travel game and easily fits in your pocket!

Each game comes with a full color screen, cool sound effects, directional control buttons and a Micro USB charger!

