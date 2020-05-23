T-fal’s Ultimate Nonstick Cookware Set hits 2020 low at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the T-fal Ultimate Nonstick 12-piece Cookware Set for $69.99 shipped. Normally $100 or more, this is the best we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. This set includes everything that a basic kitchen should need, including both an 8- and 10-inch fry pan, a 1-, 2-, and 3-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, and even a solid spoon and slotted spatula. T-fal’s “Thermo Spot Indicator” lets you know when the pan is perfectly pre-heated and ready to be used, giving you an even cooking experience every time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Well, the AmazonBasics 15-piece Cookware Set is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at just $52 shipped. Offering more pieces, you’re still getting two fry pans, multiple saucepans, a casserole pan, and more here. Just know that you’re missing out on some of T-fal’s exclusive features, like the Thermo Spot Indicator.

Ready to take the dive into being a cast iron owner? The Lodge Cast Iron 10.25-inch Skillet is a fantastic buy. This starter kitchen skillet comes in at just $15 Prime shipped and delivers quality that Lodge is known for. I love the taste of a good steak or burger cooked on cast iron, and if you’ve never tried it, now’s a great time to pick it up and give it a shot.

T-fal Ultimate Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Built to perform: A true workhorse in the kitchen, hard anodized aluminum retains perfect heat and has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant, plus it won’t react to acidic foods

Heat mastery system: T fal’s heat mastery system is a 3 ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time; Superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented thermo spot technology

Thermo spot indicator: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in flavor and cooking food evenly

