Parrot’s Anafi Drone falls to new all-time low from $500 (Save up to $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Parrot Anafi Drone Extended Bundle for $599.99 shipped. Typically selling for $900, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Complete with 2-hours of flight time per charge, Parrot Anafi has a 4-kilometer range for getting those scenic aerial shots. And to really help with its photography and videography capabilities, there’s a 4K HDR camera that’s supplemented with a 180° vertical swivel gondola. There’s also two extra batteries, a carrying case included, and extra accessories. If you don’t need the bundled gear, the Parrot Anafi Drone by itself is $499.99, down from $700. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more over at DroneDJ.

For novice flyers who are looking for a more affordable way to brush up on their piloting skills, the DJI Mavic Mini is a much more compelling buy at $399. This compact drone comes equipped with 3-axis motorized gimbal, allowing it to capture ”ultra-smooth footage” 2.7K Quad HD videos from the sky alongside 12MP aerial photos. On a full charge, you’re looking at 30-minutes of flight time.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

