Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

- May. 25th 2020 10:30 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $15 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Equipped with up to 10W speeds, this Qi charger can power devices in both portrait and landscape orientations. Those with an iPhone will be able to take advantage of 7.5W charging speeds, and a bundled wall adapter completes the package. Over 635 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Save even more when you ditch the Belkin premium and opt for Choetech’s Qi Charging Stand at $20. You’ll still benefit from either 10W or 7.5W speeds, but in a more affordable package. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Belkin’s Qi-certfifed BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Stand provides safe, efficient, and consistent fast charging for iPhone at 7.5 watts. It also offers the choice of portrait or landscape viewing mode, so you can interact with your iPhone at the optimal viewing angle.

LED light indicates when phone is charging optimally and when a foreign object is detected. Includes power adapter and cable to ensure optimal power to charging stand. Optimized to wirelessly charge your iPhone at 7.5W.

