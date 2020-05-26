eufy Wireless Video Doorbell with HomeBase drops to new low at $160 (20% off)

Today only, Woot offers the eufy Wireless Smart Video Doorbell with HomeBase for $159.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $10 below the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. With a 2K resolution, this video doorbell can transmit a live feed of your front door to smartphones, or even an Echo Show. eufy’s latest entry into the security market works with Alexa and Assistant as well, can also send motion detection alerts, and more. The bundled HomeBase not only doubles as a chime, but also offers local video storage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers, earning it #1 new release status at Amazon. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the wired version.

Update 5/26 @ 3:25 PM: Amazon is offering the Remo+ RemoBell S Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $84.99 shipped. This is a 15% savings at Amazon and is only the second major price drop that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more when you opt for the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell at $100. The latest addition to Amazon’s smart home stable brings 1080p feeds and motion alert capabilities as the lead deal, but you’ll forgo the local storage and bundled chime accessory. Get all the details in our announcement coverage.

We’re seeing plenty of other smart home deals today for additional ways to expand your setup. Notably, Aqara’s lineup of HomeKit-enabled accessories are upwards of 24% off starting at $14. Or if bringing surveillance to your HomeKit setup is a priority, Arlo Pro 3 cameras are on sale from $170.

eufy Wireless Video Doorbell features:

The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

