Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones hit new Amazon low at $159 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $159 shipped. Typically fetching $200, like you’d find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks a new Amazon low, and comes within $9 of the best price we’ve seen otherwise. Sporting Apple’s W1 chip, you’ll be able to take advantage of fast connectivity to your device so there’s no need to fumble with Bluetooth pairing when it’s time to rock out. There’s also up to 40-hours of battery life per charge and its sleek design can be folded up when not in use. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you’re in the market for something more lightweight in the audio department, going with the Powerbeats3 at $90 might be a better purchase. You’ll still enjoy the perks of Apple’s W1 chip, but in an earbud design that’s perfect for accompanying you on runs and workouts.

You can also currently save $121 on V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, which have dropped to the lowest price this year at $229. Or if you’d rather take the true wireless route, Skullcandy just unveiled four new pairs of earbuds with built-in Tile tracking capabilities.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones feature:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

