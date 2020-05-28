Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 drops to new Amazon low from $224 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $224.30 shipped in gold. Find the black style for $230 at B&H. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Galaxy Watch Active2 brings the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist with a circular 44mm display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If the larger screen size isn’t a must, you can bring home the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $150 instead. Here you’ll enjoy a similar design and feature set, but without some of the more recent additions and less battery life.

Right now we’re still seeing a few discounts on Withings Smartwatches, if the Android-tailored experience isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a wearable. Deals start at $120 and are taking up to 30% off the going rates.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!